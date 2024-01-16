Wisconsin offers one of the top offensive tackles in the class of 2025

Wisconsin extended an offer to class of 2025 four-star offensive tackle Jack Lange yesterday.

Lange is 247Sports’ No. 115 player in the class of 2025, No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Missouri.

The Badgers will contend with many of the top programs in the country to land the top tackle, as he has offers from schools including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Washington.

Notably, Lange is one of the first targets of new Wisconsin offensive line coach A.J. Blazek. Blazek had previously offered Lange when he was still at Vanderbilt.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently has four commitments and ranks within the nation’s top 20. It is a group that Luke Fickell and his staff hope can rise higher than the program’s No. 26-ranked class of 2024.

