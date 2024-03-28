Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell is one of On3’s top coaches in the Big Ten

The Wisconsin Badgers football head coach Luke Fickell was ranked in the top third of Big Ten coaches by On3’s Jesse Simonton on Tuesday.

Coming in as the sixth-best coach in the Big Ten in Simonton’s power rankings, Fickell sits behind Ryan Day (Ohio State – 1), James Franklin (Penn State – 4) and Kirk Ferentz (Iowa – 5) from the previous iteration of the conference. Also above him are newcomers Lincoln Riley (USC – 2) and Dan Lanning (Oregon – 3), who will officially be Big Ten coaches in 2024.

The Badgers team kicked off their spring practices this past Friday and the 2024 campaign will be the program’s second under Luke Fickell after a disappointing 7-6 record in 2023, including a 35-31 loss to LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Fickell still has a lot to prove at Wisconsin as the program looks to establish its place in the new era of the Big Ten. But he receives the benefit of the doubt nationally given his previous work at Cincinnati.

College Football Big Ten Head Coach Power Rankings per @JesseReSimonton👀 Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/yctwLFL2bC pic.twitter.com/7akvEhGu6R — On3 (@On3sports) March 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire