Wisconsin lands official visit with one of 2025’s best interior offensive linemen

Wisconsin football landed an official visit with top class of 2025 offensive lineman Hardy Watts, according to Rivals’ Adam Friedman.

Watts will be on campus during the weekend of June 7 — one of the Badgers’ busiest recruiting weekends of the year.

Related: Why the NCAA settlement, revenue-sharing model matters for the Wisconsin football program

The top interior offensive lineman is 247Sports’ No. 227 player in the class of 2025, No. 12 iOL and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Massachusetts. Wisconsin is one of five schools to land an official visit with Watts, along with Clemson, Duke, Michigan and Boston College.

The rising high school senior also holds offers from top programs including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Official visits are set for Rivals250 OL Hardy Wattshttps://t.co/OXA9Lj84jG pic.twitter.com/j53AHg8gWm — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) May 24, 2024

Watts joins Georgia RB Javin Gordon, Indiana WR Davion Chandler, Ohio DL Gordy Sulfstead, Texas LB Elliott Schaper and in-state S Grant Dean (committed) as players scheduled to visit the Badgers the weekend of June 7.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 18 in the nation with 11 players committed. The group is sure to grow as official visit season begins at the end of May.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire