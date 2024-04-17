Wisconsin football lands a commitment from an in-state 2025 athlete

Wisconsin football landed a commitment from in-state class of 2025 athlete Grant Dean on Wednesday.

Dean is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, and ranked as the No. 97 athlete in the class and No. 11 recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

The Neenah, Wisconsin native chooses the Badgers over offers from Wyoming, Army, North Dakota State and Northern Illinois.

He is Luke Fickell’s eighth commitment in a class of 2025 that ranked No. 22 in the nation before this news. That ranking should rise despite the program still not having a blue-chip player committed in the class.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire