Wisconsin football offers three-star class of 2026 quarterback

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 quarterback Tait Reynolds on Friday.

The Queen Creek, Arizona native already holds offers from 18 schools including Miami, TCU, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon, Oklahoma State and Kansas State per 247sports.

247Sports ranks Reynolds as the No. 22 quarterback in his class, No. 2 recruit from Arizona and No. 362 overall player in the class of 2026. At 6-foot-3, 195 lbs, Reynolds is an excellent two-sport athlete in football and baseball.

He was recently named Region Offensive Player of the Year for Queen Creek High School for his contributions on the diamond. The three-star QB has already committed to play baseball at Arizona State University.

His first gridiron offer arrived from Washington State in August 2023. From that point forward, the sophomore steadily earned offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo captained the charge in recruiting Reynolds.

The dual-threat QB completed 54% of his pass attempts for 1,808 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 11 appearances as a sophomore. He also rushed for 631 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Reynolds joins Jonas Williams as class of 2026 quarterbacks to receive an offer from UW this spring.

Currently, UW’s quarterback room consists of Mabrey Mettauer, Cole LaCrue, Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke. Van Dyke is projected to be the Badgers’ starter this fall.

