Looking ahead to Wisconsin’s 2024 football schedule

The new era of Big Ten football is here and with it comes gauntlet schedules for everybody in the conference.

That is especially the case for the 2024 Wisconsin Badgers. The program hosts a perennial powerhouse in out-of-conference play before facing at least three legitimate contenders in the conference slate.

For season ticket holders in Madison, Wisconsin, this new schedule means more intrigue and better environments on gameday. For Badgers fans across the country, however, it also likely means 2-3 more losses per year. That is, of course, unless Luke Fickell raises Wisconsin to the tier that Michigan and Ohio State currently inhabit.

The 2024 season is a critical one for that purpose. The Badgers are off a disappointing 7-6 2023 campaign and need tangible momentum in Fickell’s second year. As noted, it needs to be done against one of the tougher schedules in the nation:

vs Western Michigan

Date: Aug. 31

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

2023 Record: 4-8

Final Re-Rank: No. 111

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

vs South Dakota

Date: Sep. 7

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

2023 Record: 10-3

Final Re-Rank: N/A

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

vs Alabama

Date: Sep. 14

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

2023 Record: 12-2

Final Re-Rank: No. 2

Way-too-early ranking: No. 5

BYE

Date: Sep. 21

at USC

Date: Sep. 28

Location: LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

2023 Record: 8-5

Final Re-Rank: No. 47

Way-too-early ranking: No. 19

vs Purdue

Date: Oct. 5

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

2023 Record: 4-8

Final Re-Rank: No. 97

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

at Rutgers

Date: Oct. 12

Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey

2023 Record: 7-6

Final Re-Rank: No. 55

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

at Northwestern

Date: Oct. 19

Location: TBD

2023 Record: 8-5

Final Re-Rank: No. 40

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

vs Penn State

Date: Oct. 26

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

2023 Record: 10-3

Final Re-Rank: No. 13

Way-too-early ranking: No. 15

at Iowa

Date: Nov. 2

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

2023 Record: 10-4

Final Re-Rank: No. 33

Way-too-early ranking: No. 24

BYE

Date: Nov. 9

vs Oregon

Date: Nov. 16

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

2023 Record: 12-2

Final Re-Rank: No. 7

Way-too-early ranking: No. 7

at Nebraska

Date: Nov. 23

Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska

2023 Record: 5-7

Final Re-Rank: No. 77

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

vs Minnesota

Date: Nov. 30

Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

2023 Record: 6-7

Final Re-Rank: No. 70

Way-too-early ranking: N/A

Big Ten Championship

Date: Dec. 7

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

