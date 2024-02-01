Looking ahead to Wisconsin’s 2024 football schedule
The new era of Big Ten football is here and with it comes gauntlet schedules for everybody in the conference.
That is especially the case for the 2024 Wisconsin Badgers. The program hosts a perennial powerhouse in out-of-conference play before facing at least three legitimate contenders in the conference slate.
For season ticket holders in Madison, Wisconsin, this new schedule means more intrigue and better environments on gameday. For Badgers fans across the country, however, it also likely means 2-3 more losses per year. That is, of course, unless Luke Fickell raises Wisconsin to the tier that Michigan and Ohio State currently inhabit.
The 2024 season is a critical one for that purpose. The Badgers are off a disappointing 7-6 2023 campaign and need tangible momentum in Fickell’s second year. As noted, it needs to be done against one of the tougher schedules in the nation:
vs Western Michigan
Date: Aug. 31
Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
2023 Record: 4-8
Final Re-Rank: No. 111
vs South Dakota
Date: Sep. 7
Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
2023 Record: 10-3
Final Re-Rank: N/A
vs Alabama
Date: Sep. 14
Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
2023 Record: 12-2
Final Re-Rank: No. 2
Way-too-early ranking: No. 5
BYE
Date: Sep. 21
at USC
Date: Sep. 28
Location: LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California
2023 Record: 8-5
Final Re-Rank: No. 47
Way-too-early ranking: No. 19
vs Purdue
Date: Oct. 5
Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
2023 Record: 4-8
Final Re-Rank: No. 97
at Rutgers
Date: Oct. 12
Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey
2023 Record: 7-6
Final Re-Rank: No. 55
at Northwestern
Date: Oct. 19
Location: TBD
2023 Record: 8-5
Final Re-Rank: No. 40
vs Penn State
Date: Oct. 26
Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
2023 Record: 10-3
Final Re-Rank: No. 13
Way-too-early ranking: No. 15
at Iowa
Date: Nov. 2
Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
2023 Record: 10-4
Final Re-Rank: No. 33
Way-too-early ranking: No. 24
BYE
Date: Nov. 9
vs Oregon
Date: Nov. 16
Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
2023 Record: 12-2
Final Re-Rank: No. 7
Way-too-early ranking: No. 7
at Nebraska
Date: Nov. 23
Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska
2023 Record: 5-7
Final Re-Rank: No. 77
vs Minnesota
Date: Nov. 30
Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
2023 Record: 6-7
Final Re-Rank: No. 70
Big Ten Championship
Date: Dec. 7
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana