Wisconsin boasts one of the Big Ten’s top incoming transfers this year

Wisconsin basketball has made noise on the recruiting trail this offseason. It started with St. John’s transfer guard A.J. Storr, who arrives in Madison with high expectations and several years of eligibility remaining.

The addition of Storr was followed by top 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag. If Greg Gard can somehow land 2024 top-10 small forward Kon Knueppel, it could very well be the best offseason of recruiting Wisconsin basketball has ever seen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The one instant-impact player of the group is Storr, who averaged 8.8 points, more than 45% shooting and 40% from three and 21.1 minutes in his freshman season at St. John’s. The former four-star recruit was ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 97 player in the class of 2022 and the No. 10 shooting guard.

With scoring and athleticism needed on the Badgers’ wing, Storr should fit perfectly with this year’s team.

247Sports agrees, as the service listed Storr as the No. 8 incoming transfer to the Big Ten this season. The now-current Badger was ranked behind only Kel’el Ware of Indiana, Adrian Baldwin of Penn State, Jamison Battle of Ohio State, Ben Krikke of Iowa, Olivier Nkamhoua of Michigan, Mike Mitchell of Minnesota and Marcus Domask of Illinois.

Here’s what Kevin Flaherty of 247Sports said about Wisconsin’s addition of Storr:

Advertisement

Just two spots down from Domask comes Storr, the No 84 transfer in this portal class. The Badgers have a sneaky-good roster with a number of key returnees, and Storr gives Wisconsin a player who can help this year, but also provide a player to develop for the future. Storr came to St. John’s from IMG Academy, and he had a solid freshman year where he started 17 of 33 games, averaged 8.8 points per contest and made 40.4% of his 3-pointers and 75% of his free throws. He upped his scoring o 10.5 points per game in Big East play. He isn’t likely to be a star for Wisconsin right away, but what about in two years?

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire