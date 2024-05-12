Wisconsin basketball top transfer target commits to Virginia Tech

Wisconsin basketball transfer portal target Jaden Schutt committed to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The former Duke guard was one of the top transfers on the Badgers’ radar this offseason. But Wisconsin landed Missouri guard John Tonje and Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter in the last few weeks, eliminating any chance of Schutt joining the program.

Related: Wisconsin basketball 2024-25 starting lineup and rotation with latest transfer addition

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard previously entered the transfer portal after two years with the Blue Devils. He averaged 2.1 points in 6.9 minutes per game as a freshman in 2022-23, then was forced to redshirt in 2023-24 after suffering an injury in the fall.

The former top class of 2022 recruit is currently 247Sports’ No. 231 overall transfer and No. 49 shooting guard.

Schutt joins a Virginia Tech program that is coming off consecutive 19-15 seasons. It went on an impressive six-year run from 2016-2022 and is currently looking to return to that form.

NEWS: Duke transfer guard Jaden Schutt has committed to Virginia Tech, he tells @On3sports. The former 4⭐️ recruit redshirted this season. https://t.co/hODT4gD97k pic.twitter.com/tUygYkBEj6 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 12, 2024

Wisconsin has landed three transfers this offseason: Tonje, Hunter and Northern Illinois power forward Xavier Amos. The team is set to enter 2024-25 with a deep backcourt rotation led by the two transfers, Max Klesmit, John Blackwell and Daniel Freitag, plus a promising frontcourt trio of Steven Crowl, Nolan Winter and Amos.

Greg Gard and his staff are still working to find one more big man before the 2024-25 season. The team’s starting rotation is strong, but more depth is always needed for a tough Big Ten schedule.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire