Report: Wisconsin in heavy pursuit of former Duke guard, top 2022 recruit

Wisconsin basketball is in heavy pursuit of former Duke guard Jaden Schutt, according to 247Sports’ Evan Flood.

Wisconsin is among the programs Schutt is ‘hearing the most from’ at this stage of his recruitment along with Butler, Creighton, Dayton, Davidson, DePaul, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, St. Louis, St. Mary’s, UCF and Virginia Tech.

Schutt entered the transfer portal earlier this week after two years at Duke. The 6’5″ shooting guard averaged 2.1 points in 6.9 minutes per game as a freshman in 2022-23. He then was forced to redshirt in 2023-24 after suffering an injury in the fall.

Wisconsin originally offered the former four-star recruit coming out of high school during the 2022 cycle. He was 247Sports’ No. 75 recruit in the class, No. 6 shooting guard and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Illinois.

Wisconsin has gaping holes to fill in its starting lineup after the departures of Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and A.J. Storr. Schutt would bring the potential of a dominant wing presence for years to come.

