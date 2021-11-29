Wisconsin basketball jumps into the latest AP Top 25 poll

For the first time this season, Wisconsin basketball was included in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Badgers (5-1) are fresh off of a three-game win streak to take the 2021 Maui Invitational. Wisconsin defeated Texas A&M, Houston, and Saint Mary’s to lift the trophy in Las Vegas.

As a result of last week’s tournament win, Wisconsin came in at No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams included in the Week 4 poll, with Purdue leading the way at No. 2 overall. Wisconsin jumped past Michigan, who dropped all the way down to No. 24. Michigan State came in at No. 22.