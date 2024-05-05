Winning night in Las Vegas: United holds on for 2-1 win over Lights FC

May 4—New Mexico United had to scratch, claw and dig ever so deep into its roster Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The payoff — three points — was worth it.

Daniel Bruce netted two first half goals in his first USL Championship start of the season, Abdi Mohamed had an assist in his first match with the club, and New Mexico held on for a nail-biting 2-1 win over Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field.

United (5-2-1) spent most of the second half playing defense and had to turn away several close calls down the stretch. But with its roster stretched thin by injury and playing on the road for the sixth time in eight matches, New Mexico was satisfied to take any type of victory it could get.

"We've gone through the gauntlet," United coach Eric Quill said in a postgame interview. "I'm proud of the group for bouncing back from last week. Everyone put in a shift and grinded. That's what it takes sometimes."

United had plenty of opportunities to avoid the nerve-wracking finish, outshooting Las Vegas 16-14 and putting 10 shots on target to the home team's five. But the visitors were unable to get a third tally past Lights FC goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena, who made several dazzling stops, including one one on a Mukwelle Akale penalty shot early in the second half.

Still, NMU goalkeeper Alex Tambakis and his back line stepped up when they had to, denying Las Vegas on a pair of point-blank chances in the closing minutes and fending off 10 Lights FC corner-kick opportunities.

"That was probably the best first half we've played all year," Quill said. "The penalty changed the momentum and the second half was a battle, but we fought through it."

Saturday night's start was in stark contrast to United's sluggish opening in its previous match — a 3-0 loss at Tampa Bay. This time it was New Mexico setting the pace, pressing Lights FC into turnovers and forcing the action on the attacking end.

After a pair of close misses in the first 10 minutes, United capped a run of steady pressure with a eye-popping 1-2-3 goal. Marco Micaletto chipped the ball forward from the top of the box, Mohamed headed it toward the left post, and Bruce slammed a left-foot shot home in the 13th minute.

Bruce struck again in the 30th minute thanks to a well-placed lead pass from Nanan Houssou from near midfield. Bruce collected the ball on the right wing and blasted a 25-yard shot past Arozarena for a 2-0 lead.

New Mexico had things its way for nearly all of the first 40 minutes, but Las Vegas broke through with a transition chance in the 44th minute. Valentin Noel fired a through-ball to Gaoussou Samake ahead of the NMU defense on the left wing and he used a quick hesitation move to get open and fire past Tambakis to make the score 2-1.

United nearly got an insurance goal after Akale got around a Lights FC defender and was taken down in the penalty area in the 47th minute. But Arozarena dove and got a hand on Akale's penalty kick and Las Vegas was able to clear the ball away.

Arozarena's save seemed to change the momentum after New Mexico had 57% of the possession in the first half. Las Vegas controlled the ball for most of the final 40 minutes and stoppage time, forcing New Mexico to defend its own end for lengthy stretches.

Lights FC's best chance to pull even came five minutes into stoppage time when Edison Azcona redirected a well-placed cross with a sliding shot from 10 yards out. His open shot zipped right into the arms of Tambakis, and New Mexico was able to burn the remaining time.

United was decidedly short-handed Saturday with regulars Harry Swartz, Will Seymore and Sergio Rivas not on the 18-man roster. Injured Kalen Ryden, Cristian Nava and Abu Danladi also remained out.

As a result, NMU coach Eric Quill went with a first-time lineup that included Houssou at forward, Bruce as an attacker and Mohamed — who the club signed to a 25-day contract Friday — at left back. Quill also sent on four late substitutes, including former La Cueva High standout Jackson DuBois, who is on an academy contract.

"Mohamed was incredible," Quill said. "To go out there and go 90 minutes with new teammates when he hadn't played in so long, that's not easy. I'm proud of Jackson, coming in and making his USLC debut in stoppage time. Just a great group effort tonight."

The makeshift lineup worked out and United finished its latest three-game road trip with two wins. The team returns home for two matches this week, hosting MLS Real Salt Lake for U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday and hosting Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, May 11.