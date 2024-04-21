Winner’s Bag: Billy Horschel, 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Billy Horschel used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship:
DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black TR 6 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70g 6.5 TX shaft, (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80g 6.5 TX shaft
IRONS: Titleist T100 (3, 5), 620 MB (6-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 shaft, (52, 56, 60 degrees bent to 62), with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400 shafts
PUTTER: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne 4
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x+ prototype