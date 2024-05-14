Who will win Fever vs. Sun? Predictions, odds for Caitlin Clark's first game as a pro

A warning to the WNBA: Caitlin Clark has arrived.

Clark will make her long-awaited pro debut on Tuesday night when the Indiana Fever open their season against the Connecticut Sun in Connecticut.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft elevated women's college basketball to new heights during her time at Iowa. Now that she's made it to the pro stage, she'll try to keep up that growth in interest as she faces stronger competition and harder tests on the court.

It won't be an easy first test for Clark and the Fever. The Sun are coming off of back-to-back strong seasons, having made a WNBA Finals run in 2022 and making it to last year's semifinals despite a long-term injury to one of the team's top scorers in Brionna Jones. Alyssa Thomas is also coming off of a first-team All-WNBA and MVP runner-up season.

Here's everything to know about the WNBA opening night matchup between the Fever and the Sun.

Fever vs. Sun predictions

Picks and Parlays: Sun 83, Fever 72

David Anicetti writes: "Indiana has a talented roster with No. 1 picks in the last two WNBA drafts and a second selection in the draft from 2022. However, it may take time for the three players to gel as a unit and with the other players on the roster, therefore Connecticut has the advantage in this opening game of the season."

Action Network: Leaning Sun to cover the spread

Jim Turvey writes: "[T]he return of Jones is enough to mostly offset the backcourt losses when it comes to power rating the Sun. I have them as around a +3 net rating side as we start the season (they were 27-13 with a +4.4 net rating last season). The Fever, I make around -1.5, especially as the pieces still have to come together. If we add in three points for home court on opening night (adjusted up a tiny bit from standard 2.5 points), we get to that 7.5 number that I make this game."

ESPN: Sun favored significantly in home-opener

An ESPN Analytics model gives the Sun a 65.2% chance to win their first game of the season at home, even with No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark lining up on the other side. The same model leaves Clark's Fever with a 34.8% chance to win on opening night.

Fever vs. Sun: Odds, spread and lines for Caitlin Clark's pro debut

Spread: Sun (-6.5)

Moneyline: Sun (-275); Fever (+220)

O/U: 167.5

Caitlin Clark points O/U: 20.5

How to watch Fever vs. Sun: TV channel, streaming and schedule

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Cable TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+; Disney+; YouTube TV; fuboTV

