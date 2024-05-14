Caitlin Clark's WNBA regular-season debut has arrived. Here's how to take it all in.

The Caitlin Clark era is officially here.

The No. 1 overall pick of the Indiana Fever will begin her WNBA career, and the expectations for herself and the league are something that will be closely watched.

As Clark, who left Iowa as the NCAA's career scoring leader and two-time national player of the year, begins her career, the Fever will be on national television in 36 of its 40 games.

After 12 consecutive postseason berths from 2005-2016, which included three finals appearances and a WNBA championship, the Fever haven't made the playoffs since, failing to win more than 13 games in any season. With Clark and reigning rookie of the year Aliyah Boston, Indiana hopes to break that streak.

Here is what to know about Caitlin Clark's first regular-season WNBA game:

Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court against Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during their WNBA preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 9, 2024.

When is Caitlin Clark's first WNBA regular season game?

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever open their season on the road on Tuesday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Fever play the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's first WNBA regular season game

The Fever at Sun will be televised on ESPN. Broadcasters will be Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline).

How to stream Caitlin Clark's first WNBA regular season game

Streaming options for Fever at Sun include ESPN+, Disney+ and Fubo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut: How to watch Fever opener against Sun