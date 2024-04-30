Wimbledon fail in appeal over MK Dons brawl fine

Players and staff from AFC Wimbledon and Milton Keynes Dons clashed after their March fixture [PA Media]

AFC Wimbledon's appeal against an £8,000 fine for a mass confrontation in a League One game against Milton Keynes Dons in March has been rejected.

The Football Association fined Wimbledon after their players and technical area occupants behaved in an improper and provocative way after the final whistle.

Milton Keynes were fined £2,500 by the same regulatory commission.

Wimbledon midfielder Harry Pell was also banned for a match and fined £1,000 for repeatedly kicking balls at MK Dons fans during the warm-up.

"The only option for the club in this scenario is to take the decision to arbitration - which would risk significant additional costs," an AFC Wimbledon statement read.

"Therefore, we have accepted the decision and are focusing on preparations for next season."

The incidents came as Wimbledon beat Milton Keynes 1-0 thanks to an injury-time winner from Ronan Curtis.

The two sides have long had animosity towards one another stemming from the old Wimbledon FC relocating to Milton Keynes in 2003, with a phoenix club being set up by fans in south-west London.