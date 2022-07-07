Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur to face Elena Rybakina in women's final

The women's Wimbledon final match is set.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will face Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan after both were victorious Thursday.

Jabeur, 27, took down Tatjana Maria of Germany 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 while Rybakina, 23, beat Simona Halep of Romania in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Rybakina roars onto the biggest stage



This final will be extra special for both competitors. Neither Jabeur nor Rybakina had ever reached a Grand Slam final in their careers, previously only advancing as far as the quarterfinals. Jabeur reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2021 and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 2020, while Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the Frend Open in 2021.

Now, they'll face off at Wimbledon.

This isn't the first time Jabeur and Rybakina have played each other, though it is their first match against each other in a Major. Jabeur holds a 2-1 match edge over Rybakina since 2019, most recently besting the Kazakhstani at the WTA Chicago Fall Tennis Classic in 2021.

Whoever wins Saturday's match will also mark the fifth consecutive year with a first-time women's champion at Wimbledon.

Though Jabeur set a personal best, she also did so geographically. Jabeur became the first Tunisian player (male or female), first Arab player (male or female) and first woman from Africa to reach a major final in the Open Era.

"I am a proud Tunisian woman standing here right now," Jabeur said. "I know in Tunisia they're going crazy now. I just try to inspire as much as I can."