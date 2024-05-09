Williams gives Gotham 1-0 win over Dash and Shaw converts PK in 2-0 victory over Utah

Lynn Williams scored an early goal and Gotham FC hung on for a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash on Wednesday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

Williams scored for Gotham (3-2-2) just eight minutes into the game at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium. It was her second goal of the season and 87th across all competitions in the NWSL, matching Sam Kerr for the most in league history.

“Wow, that's really cool. To have my name there with Sam Kerr is amazing. But I don't get that goal, I don't get those things, without my teammates,” Williams said.

Gotham was coming off a 1-0 victory over North Carolina over the weekend, the team's first win since March 24.

The Dash (1-4-3) are now winless in their last five matches.

WAVE 2, ROYALS 0

Jaedyn Shaw and Makenzy Doniak each scored a goal to give the San Diego Wave a 2-0 victory over the Utah Royals.

Shaw converted a penalty kick in the 35th minute at Snapdragon Stadium. Shaw is the only Wave player besides Alex Morgan to score from the penalty spot.

“My first pro penalty. So got that one out of the way, the nerves out of the way,” Shaw said.

Paige Monaghan was called for a handball that gave the penalty to the Wave. It was the sixth penalty that Utah has conceded in six games.

Doniak scored her second goal of the season in the 77th off a pass from Shaw as the Wave won their third straight home match.

The Wave (3-3-1) were still playing without Morgan (lower leg) and Naomi Girma (thigh). Both are national team regulars and could figure into the U.S. plans for the Paris Olympics this summer if healthy.

It was the first of three straight road games for the expansion Royals (1-6-1), who haven’t won in six matches and sit at the bottom of the NWSL standings.

REIGN 0, CURRENT 0

The Kansas City Current remained undefeated after playing to a scoreless draw against the Seattle Reign.

The Current (5-0-3) sit atop the NWSL standings with Orlando and lead the league with 21 goals.

Seattle (2-5-1) has struggled this season but defeated the San Diego Wave 2-1 last Friday while playing a majority of the game a player down because of an early red card.

Reign goalkeeper Laurel Ivory had a heads-up save when she stopped a potential own goal from teammate Sofia Huerta in the 35th minute. Ivory had five saves in the first half and finished with six overall at Seattle's Lumen Field.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer