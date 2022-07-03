My wife ranks the Big Ten helmets

Welcome back, previously, we’ve seen my wife rank Big Ten mascots and uniforms here on Cornhusker wire, and she’s returned once again. Today we’ll be taking a look at Big Ten helmets. The helmet is, without a doubt, the most identifiable marking of any college football program. But, unfortunately, there’s so much variety nowadays that we sometimes forget that each program has its own traditional look.

Buckle up and get ready because we’re not only in for an exciting list, but we’re sure to have a funny comment or two along the way. So please sit back, relax, begin scrolling, and check out my wife’s rankings of Big Ten helmets. It can’t be any stranger than the uniform list.

Penn State

My wife’s thoughts: It looks like they just bought it at the store right before the game.

Penn State Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohio State

My wife’s thoughts: Why do they have dragonfly stickers on their helmet?

Ohio State Buckeyes helmets (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Nebraska

My wife’s thoughts: The “N” is in a font that you could only find on a word processor.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers

My wife’s thoughts: “She points at the computer screen and shrugs her shoulders.”

Rutgers Helmet (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota

My wife’s thoughts: I wish they would’ve used their mascot. How cool would a beaver look on the side of a helmet? (I then informed her that they are the Golden Gophers and her response is “whatever, you know what I mean.”)

Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Northwestern

My wife’s thoughts: I wish there was more on the helmet.

Northwestern Wildcats helmet (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

Purdue

My wife’s thoughts: The gold to black ratio is way off.

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana

My wife’s thoughts: What?! That’s an “I” and a “U”. I thought it was a trident or something.

Indiana Hoosiers helmet (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Wisconsin

My wife’s thoughts: The “W” at least fills the helmet.

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan State

My wife’s thoughts: At least they didn’t use a letter.

Michigan State Spartans (Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports)

Illinois

My wife’s thoughts: I like the colors, the size of the “I”, and the stripe down the middle. It’s a cool helmet.

Illinois Fighting Illini helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan

My wife’s thoughts: I don’t understand. What do wings have to do with Wolverines? But, it’s a unique helmet.

Michigan Wolverines football helmet (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Maryland

My wife’s thoughts: It’s cool but there is a lot going on.

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa

My wife’s thought: It’s a real sharp-looking helmet. For someone who doesn’t know football, I know exactly who that belongs to.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

