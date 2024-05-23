Wide receiver with offer from Wisconsin set to visit three Big Ten rivals

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered Rico Blassingame, a three-star class of 2026 wide receiver from Tolleson, Arizona, on Tuesday.

News also broke Tuesday that the talented wide receiver is set for unofficial visits to Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State this June.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound athlete reeled in 60 receptions for 593 yards and a touchdown during his sophomore year at Tolleson Union, garnering attention from programs across the country. Blassingame has now received 15 Division 1 offers, including Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin within the Big Ten.

With Wisconsin’s offense going through a complete facelift under offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his “Air Raid” offense, athletes like Blassingame will have an eye on the Badgers this season. If Luke Fickell’s squad can show improvement in the passing game in particular, it will certainly increase their odds of landing Blassingame and others in 2026.

Considering he’s a member of the class of 2026, it’s unlikely that Blassingame will be making a decision on his college destination any time soon.

