Why TJ Guy is prepared to step up for Michigan football in 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — One of the common denominators for Michigan football during spring ball has been the mention of senior pass rusher TJ Guy.

Guy came to Ann Arbor in 2021 and got 11 snaps in his freshman year on the road at Maryland, where he made a solid impression. He followed up with 120 snaps in 2022 and 129 snaps in 2023, but he never really burst onto the scene as an obvious player to succeed in 2024. But Guy appears to be on track to do just that.

As a former three-star who came to Ann Arbor and had to wait his turn — especially considering Michigan has brought in transfers at his position each of the last two seasons in Eyabi Okie and Josaiah Stewart — he now appears to be rounding into form. And he was able to do so because he didn’t get bitter about having to wait for his opportunity — he got better.

“It’s hard, but it’s not hard to stay motivated with what this place can do for you,” Guy said. “So try not to get too emotional about it, take everything for a lesson, just get better mentally, physically — be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there.”

So what has been his focus all offseason to prepare for his shot? Guy says it’s the pretty typical progression that an edge rusher works on.

“Getting stronger, bigger — all those things,” Guy said. “Sharpening my toolbox with the pass rush and things like that. Playing the run better, hitting the sled — little type of things like that.”

Of course, each pass rusher has his own set of skills. Some are speed rushers. Some set the edge. Some are best against the run.

As for Guy, while he’s working to become a well-rounded player on the field, there is one attribute to his game that he feels is better than all others.

“Definitely getting to the passer,” Guy said. “Pass rushing is what I pride myself on. Trying to be really dominant in that this year — but in all phases. A lot of time that I’ve been practicing and stuff I’ve really been sharper in all areas of my game. I can still definitely continue to get better in the run — in all phases, like pass rush even — everything. But I pride myself on pass rush.”

Fans will get an opportunity to see an improved TJ Guy on April 20 when Michigan football hosts the annual spring game. It will kick off at noon EDT at The Big House and will be nationally broadcast on Fox.

