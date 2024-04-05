Younger defensive players impressing Michigan football EDGE Derrick Moore

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has a lot of talent on defense but, as usual at this time of year, the depth behind the presumed starters remains somewhat unknown.

Now that spring ball is well underway, a lot of younger players are taking advantage of their newfound opportunities and are making the most of it. And, if they continue down this path, come fall, they’ll be in a position where they could see the field early and often.

The best way to learn who’s taking that step forward isn’t necessarily hearing from the coaches as they often try to list as many players as they can. But their teammates? That can (sometimes) be a different story.

Derrick Moore is slated to be a starter on the edge as he enters his third year. He’s been behind some top talent and he knows what it takes to persevere and rise to this point where he’s about to be on the field constantly. But who does he see as those challenging to be in the rotation?

Moore didn’t stick his position group, but shared multiple players who are poised to find themselves making plays on Saturdays this fall.

“From the edges, I have seen a lot of guys who haveve stepped up,” Moore said. “Guys, like TJ Guy, he’s had one hell of a spring ball. He having one helluva spring ball right now. Cam Brandt, he’s also stepping up, having a really great spring ball.

“I’m trying to think of guys on the back end. Ja’Den (McBurrows), he’s had a great spring ball. Also losing Mike (Sainristil) — but he’s stepping up out there taking that stuff that’s been in the making and being able to do it live. Also transfer and my former teammate, Jaishawn Barham, he also came in, he’s playing real fast, he’s looking dominant out there. It’s looking like he’s been here, but he’d been here, he’s been looking great.”

Guy is a player who has seemingly waited his turn while working hard to crack into the rotation. He made some nice plays his freshman season but has languished behind newer faces — such as Moore, Josaiah Stewart, and former edge rusher Eyabi Anoma. But now, he could be the first off the bench for the pass rushers.

Cam Brandt saw the field early and appears to have an inside track to cracking the rotation in his second year. He was raw last year, but is perhaps refining his game.

Ja’Den McBurrows has had quite the storied career already, from being involved in the MSU tunnel melee to his redemptive interception against those same Spartans a year later. He filled in for Mike Sainristil in the Maryland game (as Sainristil moved outside) and acquitted himself well. It makes sense that he would be poised for the role full-time in 2024.

Barham has drawn nothing but rave reviews since arriving in Ann Arbor via Maryland. Likely a starter at his position, he has everything he needs physically to be the next great Michigan football linebacker.

