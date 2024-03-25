Michigan football spring game broadcast info revealed

In most years, the Michigan football spring game is more of a local affair, decently attended in person depending on the year, but usually broadcast live on Big Ten Network. However, in the first year of the Sherrone Moore era, it will be getting a little bit more attention.

First announced by Joel Klatt on his podcast, the Michigan football spring game will be seen by a wider-than-usual audience. According to Klatt, and reaffirmed by the official account of the Wolverines, the annual spring game will be broadcast nationally on Fox with Klatt having said himself that he will be on the call. Kickoff will be at noon.

Our Spring Game will now be broadcast on FOX! Same time, same place. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jlnwvX5cMq — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 25, 2024

There has yet to be any announcement from the maize and blue as to the format of the game though the above graphic makes it sound like it will be a traditional game featuring a maize team and a blue team. Also, yet to be revealed is whether or not Gus Johnson will be on the call with Klatt or not.

The game will take place on April 20.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire