Why Tennessee Titans aced their Cedric Gray NFL Draft selection

Former UNC standout linebacker Cedric Gray was amongst the best in college football over the past three seasons, recording 100 tackles in each campaign and leading North Carolina each season.

Gray was undoubtedly the leader on a largely struggling defensive unit, always seemingly the first to wrap up an opposing ballcarrier. Gray’s a 2-time, First-Team All-ACC member (2022, 2023), plus he boosted his NFL Draft stock big time with last season’s performance (121 tackles, including 11 for loss, along with five sacks).

I was a bit surprised to not see Gray’s name called on Friday, but he was one of the first players off the board Saturday, as the Tennessee Titans took him with the 106th overall pick – in the Fourth Round – of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The greatest asset Gray brings to Tennessee is his versatilty, as he’s shown the ability to contribute effectively in both the passing and running game. He has 369 career tackles, 18 pass deflections and five interceptions, plus his six forced fumbles (and five recoveries) show he’s strong in ball pursuit.

With how the Titans’ defensive fared last season, I think Gray will be best utilized in the run game, as Tennessee ranked fifth across the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.8).

Tennessee’s talented linebacking corps already includes Harold Landry III, Arden Key and Kenneth Murray.

Gray is now the latest stud to join that unit.

