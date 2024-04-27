Cedric Gray selected No. 106 overall by Tennessee Titans in the 2024 NFL Draft

UNC’s defensive leader Cedric Gray lands with the Tennessee Titans in the 2024 NFL draft, becoming the second Tar Heel of the board. After a long wait, Gray was taken No. 106 overall by Tennessee as the sixth pick in the second round.

Gray is a great addition to a stacked/rebuilding defense, and with experience on the college level, he’s one of the more pro-ready players in the draft. A Tar Heel since day one, exploding onto the scene his sophomore season, Gray’s ability to dominate opposition through blitz and coverage.

In four seasons, Gray finished with 368 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 13 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and five interceptions. Gray has finished top five every year in the ACC for tackles since 2021.

The UNC football program will miss Gray’s vocal leadership, as he led the locker room in the way your defensive captain should. On and off the field, Gray has made an impact, and that should continue on the next level.

The Titans are a team that is trying to rebuild, backed by their young quarterback in Will Levis who they took in the 2023 NFL Draft. They aren’t the best defense in the league but adding a player like Gray to build around is a good start.

Gray will also have the chance to go up against some young and talented quarterbacks in the AFC South with CJ Stroud in Houston, Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, and Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis.

