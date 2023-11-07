Cedric Gray tabbed a semifinalist for prestigious linebacker award

Not a lot has gone right for UNC on the defensive side of the football this year.

The Heels gave up over 1,000 yards combined to UVA, the ACC’s worst team and Georgia Tech, a team formerly under .500 who seems to have found its stride. Carolina rebounded last weekend, limiting Campbell to single digits in a 59-7 thumping, but that doesn’t hide the fact its defense is inconsistent.

Despite all the question marks on UNC’s defense as a whole, there is a lot of individual talent on the unit.

Perhaps the leader of Carolina’s defense is Cedric Gray, the likely early-round, 2024 NFL Draft Pick who leads UNC with 85 tackles.

Gray was recognized again for his stellar play on Monday, Nov. 6, being named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. This prestigious honor, named after legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus, is given annually to the most impactful linebacker in college football.

Congrats to Ced Gray on being named a Butkus Award semifinalist 👏👏#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/OFAlWGgrJw — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) November 6, 2023

Gray, who finds himself on this list with fellow ACC linebackers Payton Wilson (N.C. State) and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson), has at least six tackles in each game this year. Undoubtedly Carolina’s best tackler, Gray has three games with double-digit tackles, including a season-high 18 in the home loss to UVA. He’s also deflected three passes, forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass.

The next closest Tar Heel on the tackling list? Fellow linebacker Power Echols, who has wrapped up ballcarriers 70 times.

