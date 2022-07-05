Why Steph Curry, Klay Thompson physicality, trash talk surprised Iman Shumpert

Why Steph, Klay's physicality, trash talk surprised Shumpert in '16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson might appear cool, calm and collected, but they can bring the heat just about as well as any player in the NBA.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert can attest.

Shumpert was joined by former Cavs teammate J.R. Smith on the latest episode of his "Uninterrupted" podcast, where the two recalled a heated series between Cleveland and Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Of course, the 2016 Finals series was made famous by the Warriors blowing a 3-1 series lead, to which Shumpert, Smith and the Cavs stole a championship away from Golden State. Towards the end of the series, Shumpert recalls plenty of physicality from an angry Warriors team, specifically Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

"It got physical too, though," Shumpert said. "I don't know why the refs let it get (to that point) ... we could talk as much s--t as we want. Like, Steph and Klay ain't no b--ch.

"That's the funny thing because everybody's like 'man look at them little light skin boys, they're soft,' Smith chimed in. "Those mother f--kers ain't soft ... I'll tell you, they run hard, they play hard, they work hard. Those mother f--kers go."

Cleveland and Golden State met in the Finals four years in a row from 2015-2018, establishing a heated rivalry that resulted in the Warriors winning three of the four matchups.

"That war that we had with them, it was good, because we all year was like ... talking s--t. Like, okay, best in the West, do that to us ... I was thinking, I love that we get 48 minutes to hate each other," Shumpert added.

Looking back on the matchup, Shumpert appreciated the fire he saw from both Curry and Thompson, who each showed a different side to themselves throughout the series.

"That's why I love Klay Thompson to this day, bro," Shumpert said. "Because that man was ready to swing on me. I love him. I love that guy. Steph too, man. Steph was talking s--t, calling me a b--ch and everything. That's cool bro, I'm glad you've got that in you. I'm serious man because you couldn't just let me do it."

With a 3-1 series lead slipping through their fingers, the Warriors certainly were fired up and left everything out on the court.

Curry and Thompson don't get angry often, but when they do ... watch out opposing team.

