Why is Sage Ryan entering transfer portal? Explaining LSU football departure

LSU football took another hit on Friday, as defensive back Sage Ryan announced on social media he's entering the transfer portal.

One of the Tigers' most versatile players, Ryan played cornerback, nickelback and safety in his three seasons in Baton Rouge. The Lafayette native appeared in 12 games (nine starts) in 2023 and finished with 35 total tackles — 4.5 for loss — and three pass deflections.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C04Z8fTLXCd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Ryan was a five-star recruit out of Lafayette Christian Academy in 2021 and was ranked the nation's No. 30 player and No. 2 safety. He originally chose LSU over Alabama.

The 5-11 defender with two seasons of eligibility remaining should have plenty of suitors in the transfer portal.

REQUIRED READING: Projecting LSU football's depth chart vs. Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl

Here's an explanation on why Ryan is likely leaving LSU:

Why is Sage Ryan leaving?

Ryan, who made 12 starts in three seasons with LSU, played cornerback in 2023 after spending time mostly at nickelback and safety in his first two seasons. The redshirt sophomore helped make up for the Tigers' depleted secondary this season, which was missing a slew of impact players like Greg Brooks Jr. and transfers Denver Harris and Duce Chestnut, who missed the majority of the regular season for undisclosed reasons.

LSU's defense uncharacteristically struggled this season, ranking 101st out of 130 teams in total defense (409.2 yards per game) and 116th in opponent third-down conversion rate (45.3%). The Tigers opting to retain defensive coordinator Matt House might've played a role in Ryan's decision, along with moving from position to position.

The move is interesting to say the least, as Ryan is from Lafayette, located just over 60 miles from Baton Rouge. Ryan's uncle is also former Tigers linebacker Trev Faulk, and his cousin is Kevin Faulk, a 13-year NFL veteran and the Tigers' all-time leading rusher.

The timing of Ryan's transfer also aligns with the announcement from Texas A&M safety Jardin Gilbert that he would transfer to play for the Tigers.

More: LSU football 2024 schedule: SEC announces dates for Tigers' conference slate

Sage Ryan 247 ranking

Ryan was the No. 30 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. the five-star prospect was also the No. 2-rated safety and No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana.

Ryan was given a .9700 rating as a transfer, per 247Sports' portal rankings; though he is not listed among the top transfer players, that rating would be good enough not only to make him the top-rated safety in the portal, but also the No. 2 overall player, behind only Texas A&M's Walter Nolen.

Sage Ryan stats at LSU

2023: 12 games (nine starts) with 35 total tackles — 4.5 for loss — and three pass deflections.

2022: 14 games (one start) with 23 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection

2021: Four games (two starts) with six total tackles and two pass deflections

Sage Ryan transfer destinations

It's unclear where Ryan might be leaning as to his next landing spot, however, Alabama could be a potential suitor as the Crimson Tide almost took the LSU's in-state product in his high school recruitment.

After initial reports surfaced of Ryan's transfer portal entry, he also liked a tweet from a user that wrote "Should have started at Alabama to begin with."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why is Sage Ryan leaving? Explaining LSU football departure