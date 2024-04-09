Why quarterback Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon football: 'It was a no-brainer'

After one of the most productive seasons among quarterbacks in college football a year ago at Oklahoma, transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel talked about his move to Eugene to play for the Oregon Ducks for his final collegiate season Tuesday during the third week of spring ball.

While he was looking at his options in the transfer portal for the second time after starting his career at UCF, Gabriel said Oregon's roster and pieces in place were one of the key reasons he chose Oregon.

"I knew the opportunity," Gabriel said. "It was really a no brainer. With everyone coming back and knowing what was coming in as well, it was a no-brainer."

The sixth-year player comes to Eugene as the heavy favorite to succeed Bo Nix as Oregon's starting quarterback in 2024 after being one of just six players in college football to account for more than 40 total touchdowns.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks April 9 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene.

Over 50 collegiate games, Gabriel has thrown for 14,865 yards, 125 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, and rushed for 1,060 more yards with 26 touchdowns, and has a receiving touchdown in his career.

That kind of experience has helped Gabriel hit the ground running at the onset of spring practices.

Along with a talented roster, Gabriel was also excited to work with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and head coach Dan Lanning after the offensive success from the last two seasons.

"(Stein)'s track record, what he's been able to do at a bunch of different spots at a bunch of different levels," Gabriel said as something that impressed him. "It's a proven concept. Being here and seeing all the guys that have done what they've done. ... It's how do you continue to get ahead of the chains and score a bunch of points. They've been able to do it."

Duck fans will get their first glimpse at Gabriel in an Oregon uniform at the Ducks' spring game on April 27 at Autzen Stadium.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on X @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Why Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon football