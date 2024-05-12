Why Oklahoma State recruited Gunnar Wilson at linebacker before he played the position

MELISSA, Texas — Gunnar Wilson has entered his linebacker era.

Since first playing football at the age of 6, Wilson has played nearly every position on the field.

But his experience at linebacker was minimal when college coaches like Oklahoma State assistant Joe Bob Clements suddenly began recruiting him to be one.

Set to enroll at OSU in June with the remaining newcomers of the 2024 recruiting class, Wilson’s future became quite clear as his 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame was developing late in his junior season at Melissa High School.

But the journey to get there was far from direct.

For a couple years in elementary school, Wilson was so much bigger than his teammates that he found himself on the offensive line. By junior high, he was still one of the bigger kids for his age, but this time, he landed on the defensive line. At other times, he’s been a quarterback, a running back and a defensive back.

As a sophomore and junior at Melissa, Wilson earned various all-state honors as a tight end, even though he was a bit undersized for the position at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. In his junior season, he also played five games at safety, totaling 40 tackles and two interceptions — but more importantly, providing game tape as a defensive player.

“I guess they saw my length and my ability to run sideline-to-sideline from the safety position, and that’s what they liked,” Wilson said of the OSU coaches, who extended an offer before Wilson had ever played a game at linebacker. “OSU didn’t even come see me play linebacker in spring because I was hurt.”

More: Life 'coming full circle' as Oklahoma State football recruits former star Tatum Bell's son

Oklahoma State linebacker signee Gunnar Wilson is a senior at Melissa (Texas) High School.

The Cowboys weren’t the only ones to offer Wilson a scholarship without seeing him play the position. By the time he committed to OSU last June, he had 13 offers, with only one — from Texas-San Antonio — as a tight end.

Wilson finished his senior season with 88 tackles in 12 games, but piled up multiple double-digit tackle games late in the season as he began to really settle into the new position.

Playing closer to the line of scrimmage, he combined the physicality he learned playing tight end, and the field vision he gained at safety to be a wrecking ball at outside linebacker.

Though his experience as a linebacker isn’t deep, Wilson believes the knowledge he has gained playing so many different positions is a bigger benefit.

“I can see the whole field and anticipate what’s about to happen,” he said. “I pay attention to the down and distance every play and I can put myself in the right situation.

“My football IQ allows me to be in the right spot to make the right plays.”

Because of the way he has grown into his body, Wilson’s speed stands out.

He played baseball and ran track previously in high school, but is focused on adding muscle this spring. Following the training plan provided by the OSU strength staff, he says he’s added more than 10 pounds since the end of football season.

“I’ve focused on a lot of skills training and in the weight room instead of running on the track,” he said. “But I’m fine showing up like this in June, because they’ll probably cut 5 pounds off me then add 10 back.

“I’m just excited to get there. They’re always competing to go to the Big 12 Championship, and now, hopefully, the playoff.”

More: Oklahoma State football recruiting tracker: Which players are committed to 2025 class?

Oklahoma State linebackers coach Joe Bob Clements during an OSU spring football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, April 17, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State recruited Gunnar Wilson at LB before he played position