Why offensive lineman Juan Gaston is a huge target for USC 2025 class

6-foot-8 360-pound offensive tackle Juan Gaston Jr., from Westlake High School in Atlanta, was offered by the USC Trojans this spring. He is a target to keep an eye on for the Trojans in the near future.

Texas, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and USC are the programs Gaston is highly interested in. He has visits set up with all of them starting with Georgia on May 31.

Gaston’s head coach Morris Mitchell had this to say to Dawg Post about the offensive lineman:

“Juan’s ability to bend is top tier,” Mitchell said. “I’ve never seen a kid that big be able to bend as well as he does. I’ve seen him be at a front squat and over-head squat all the time and he’s getting his bottom to his calf muscle. That’s special. He’s able to move. He’s one of the best athletes we have on our team.

“He’s a once-in-a-generation type of talent. I think he’s the No. 1 offensive lineman in the country. I’ve never seen a kid that big and that fast be able to dunk a basketball, squat as low as he does, and power-cleans 300-pound with ease.”

Gaston Jr. is ranked as the No. 139 overall prospect, the No. 14 offensive line prospect, and the No. 21 overall prospect in the state of Georgia. The talent seems to be better than the rankings indicate.

Check out 4-star OT @JuanGastonJr1 stepping onto the field for the last first day of spring practice as a high school player. He’s 6 feet, 8 inches and about 365 today. #UGA gets a big first official visit on May 31. He’s not planning any unofficals until then at this time. pic.twitter.com/mQZP5X6X0U — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) May 1, 2024

