Why Lady Vols star Rickea Jackson is poised to make an impact after WNBA Draft

Rickea Jackson got her first taste of the pro life in high school.

Jackson visited her god sister Betnijah Laney at Rutgers before she was drafted in 2015 by the Chicago Sky. But after Jackson spent time with Laney and witnessed her maturity and life as a pro up close, it left an impression on the budding star.

"I just saw how she took everything serious – not everything serious, but the things that matter outside of basketball," Jackson told Knox News during the NCAA Tournament.

They went to a restaurant where Laney ordered a green drink, something with avocado and "all this healthy stuff." She was on the phone with her trainer setting up a time to work out. When Laney asked Jackson if she wanted something, Jackson said, "No, I don’t even know what to get from here."

"Just seeing how she took life so serious off the court and still was able to balance her fun life and things like that, it was pretty cool just to be able to witness that," Jackson said.

The Lady Vols star forward has come a long way from that trip. Jackson won three state titles at Detroit Edison before heading off to college as the No. 5 recruit in the 2019 class. She spent three seasons with Mississippi State before playing the last two at Tennessee, where she solidified herself as a lottery pick in this year’s draft.

Jackson will hear her name called during the WNBA Draft in Brooklyn on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) to start her professional career, which has been a long time in the making.

Rickea Jackson ended college career at her best

Jackson dribbled through her legs as she stepped back behind the arc. Then she let the 3-pointer fly, nearly in one motion, to knock down her second of the game against NC State at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jackson went on to score 33 points on 13-for-22 shooting and added 10 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament loss, ending her college career.

The 6-foot-2 Jackson averaged 22.6 points on 53% shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the last 10 games of the season. She had a career-high eight assists against eventual national champion South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinal, dominating in the pick-and-roll – Jackson nearly logged a triple-double, adding 22 points and nine rebounds.

"I feel like that’s the thing I have gotten better at and more confident in is my passing," Jackson said. "If my teammate is open, I’m going to get them the ball, and if I have a shot, I’m going to take that shot ... I do like being able to play make like that, too."

Jackson scored 19 points in an 11-point loss to South Carolina in February when coach Dawn Staley said Jackson "got a little Swoopes in her," comparing Jackson's offensive game to WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes. Jackson scored 29 points the next time she faced the Gamecocks.

It's easy to see the influences of Swoopes' games in Jackson, from the fluidity in her pull-up jumper to her ability to finish around the rim. But what stood out to Jackson was not what Swoopes did, but how she did it.

Tennessee Lady Vols forward Rickea Jackson (2) shoots in front of Green Bay Phoenix guard Cassie Schiltz (1) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament on March 23, 2024 at James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.

"Just her smoothness, like she was just floating," Jackson said. "She just made everything look so easy ... She was just a complete all-around player, so that just motivated me a lot."

Andraya Carter sees Rickea Jackson making impact in WNBA

Jackson wanted to improve every aspect of her game when she arrived at Tennessee after spending three seasons at Mississippi State. But more than anything, she wanted to improve her confidence.

She wanted to play on the wing more and be more than a one-dimensional player at the four. She always had the talent and the skills, but Jackson refined them and became completely pro-ready the last two seasons.

"Rickea, she’s special," said ESPN analyst and former Lady Vols guard Andraya Carter during a call with reporters Thursday. "She can make post moves, she can make guard moves – she's so versatile. And she has the ability to hit tough shots."

JACKSON: Why Lady Vols claim Rickea Jackson is their Michael Jordan after All-America snub by voters

Carter can see Jackson making an impact in the WNBA as a rookie, especially on a court surrounded by other pros with a defensive three-second rule. Jackson was the only option at times for Tennessee, and that won’t be the case when she joins the WNBA.

"I can see her hitting some of those tough shots and being aggressive in moments where she needs to," Carter said. "Rickea also has the ability to pass, whether it's a skip pass or anything like that. So I see Rickea, with her shot-making and thinking aggressive, making an impact on a team in the W. Tough shot-making translates and you would think she'll have a little more space to operate at the next level."

Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women’s athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @corahalll. If you enjoy Cora’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that allows you to access all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why Lady Vols star Rickea Jackson is poised to be impactful WNBA rookie