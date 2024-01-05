Why FCS championship game could be special for TSU's Terrell Allen and DC Brandon Fisher

Tennessee State football defensive end Terrell Allen hopes to make an appearance at the FCS national championship game Sunday alongside defensive coordinator Brandon Fisher.

Allen, who led the FCS in sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (25), is among three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the nation's top FCS defensive player. The winner will be announced Saturday at the FCS national awards banquet in Frisco, Texas, and recognized during the first quarter of the national championship game Sunday between Montana and South Dakota State.

Fisher is accompanying Allen and will be on the field with him Sunday if Allen wins. TSU coach Eddie George couldn't make the trip after recently undergoing double knee replacement surgery.

Along with Allen's recognition, it would be special for Fisher, a former Christ Presbyterian Academy star who played at Montana.

"I appreciate how much Coach Fisher has helped me and this would be really special if I win this award and have him by my side on the field with his former team," Allen said. "It's going to be a great weekend if it all comes together."

The other finalists are Albany linebacker Dylan Kelly and Lafayette linebacker Billy Shaeffer.

The Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS's top offensive player, also will be announced at the banquet.

Bally Sports will record the awards ceremony and broadcast it Sunday at 4 p.m. CT.

"This is all about Terrell this weekend and what he was able to accomplish this year," Fisher said. "It just so happens that Montana is going to be playing in the championship game and that 2009 class I was in is all getting together to go watch."

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver and return specialist Marc Mariani also played for Montana, which made it to two FCS national championship games, and also will be on the trip.

Fisher, who was a starting linebacker, said he has had the opportunity to see Montana play in person just once since he graduated.

Allen, a junior who transferred from Austin Peay in 2022, was the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference defensive player of the year after being TSU's second-leading tackler with 65 stops. He was an Associated Press All-American.

During one four-game stretch, Allen recorded a total of 16.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and 32 tackles.

"Terrell has accomplished so much and I don't think he'll truly understand the magnitude of all he's done this year until he's maybe 40 years old looking back on his time playing," George said. "And I'm happy Brandon is getting to be a part of this because he's done an outstanding job during his time here at Tennessee State. For both of them to get this kind of recognition is a great thing."

TSU finished third in the Big South/OVC in total defense (334.2 yards) and in scoring (24.7 points).

