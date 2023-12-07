Tennessee State football coach Eddie George fires offensive coordinator and line coach

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George told The Tennessean Wednesday that he has relieved offensive coordinator Theron Aych and offensive line coach Anthony Lewis of their duties.

TSU was 6-5 this season for its first winning record since 2017.

Aych, who previously was on the staff at UTEP, replaced Hue Jackson as the Tigers' offensive coordinator in 2022.

Lewis also joined the TSU staff in 2022 after spending 10 seasons at Angelo State.

"Coach Aych and Coach Lewis are phenomenal coaches and they helped us get our offense going in the right direction with what we wanted to do and culturally speaking helping us build to our first winning season in my tenure," George told The Tennessean. "But moving forward and envisioning where I see us going, it's a mutual agreement that it was not what I was looking for. It's not about coaching style or doing a bad job, it was just a philosophical difference in terms of what I'm looking to do and how I want to move the offensive forward."

TSU finished fifth out of seven teams in the Ohio Valley Conference in total offense (341.1 yards) and sixth in scoring offense (18.3 points) in 2022. In the inaugural Big South/OVC Association this season, TSU was seventh out of 10 teams in total offense (303.5 yards) and sixth in scoring (22.7 points).

After getting off to a 6-2 start this season, TSU lost its last three games to Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois and Tennessee Tech. The offense averaged just 12.2 points in those three losses.

Aych, a native of Zachary, Louisiana, served as inside wide receivers coach at UTEP. He also spent four seasons as wide receivers and tight ends coach at Arizona (2017-20), and before that was at Houston, Central Missouri and Angelo State.

George, who just finished his third season at TSU, said he will soon start lining up interviews to fill both positions.

"I'm looking at guys I've vet in the coaching tree of the last three years and gauging some interest to see which coaches are out there that could run the offense I'm hoping to run," he said. "Something more effective and efficient. More rhythm, more of a downhill run game and play action off that. Simplify things a little bit more."

