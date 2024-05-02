Why is Ezekiel Elliot changing his jersey number in return to Dallas Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys fans are excited to see Ezekiel Elliott line up in the backfield once again but when he does he’ll do so with a new number.

Elliott wore No. 21 over his first seven seasons in Dallas where he made three Pro Bowls, an All-Pro selection, and led the league in rushing yards twice.

When Elliott next suits up it’ll be with No. 15 instead according to the star who explained the number change during the Dallas Cowboys’ 11th annual Reliant Home Run Derby on Wednesday.

“I just kinda look at it as a different era,” said Elliott, “Now, I’m feeling busy I’m here to chase the ring.”

Elliott, who played last season with the New England Patriots, has agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million, including $2 million guaranteed.

He wore No. 15 with the Patriots.

Elliott led the Patriots with 642 rushing yards on 184 carries with three touchdowns. He also had a team-high 51 catches for 313 yards and two scores.

In seven seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott rushed for 8,904 yards and 71 touchdowns on 2,065 carries. He also caught 305 passes for 2,336 yards and 12 touchdowns.