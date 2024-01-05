Why does Bruce Pearl want Auburn to beat Arkansas so bad? Look at the ACC-SEC Challenge

Think Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has forgotten his team didn't exactly get a marquee matchup for the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge earlier this season?

Think again.

The Tigers are set to open conference play against Arkansas (9-4) in Bud Walton Arena on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN2), and Pearl doesn't have to say much to motivate his team. Auburn (11-2) is 2-4 in its last six games matched up with the Razorbacks, and five of those contests have been decided by single digits.

But if there was any need for incentive, Pearl has the answer.

“Look, there’s an edge," Pearl said Thursday evening on Tiger Talk. "There’s clearly an edge to this game with us and Arkansas. Obviously, we’ve had some tight contests before. But I’ll give you an example: I think over the last five to seven years, I think Auburn has been one of the better teams in the SEC. I believe that’s the case.

"Arkansas played Duke in the ACC(-SEC) Challenge. They got Duke at home. Arkansas did. Look, Arkansas has gone to the NCAA Tournament, they’ve gone to a couple of Elite Eights. Auburn didn’t get Duke."

The Tigers hosted Virginia Tech in the ACC-SEC Challenge, handing the Hokies a 17-point loss Nov. 29. Arkansas beat Duke by five points for an impressive win Nov. 29.

“Auburn didn’t get North Carolina. Auburn didn’t get Virginia. Auburn didn’t get Miami," Pearl said. "... Tennessee got North Carolina. Kentucky got Miami. Texas A&M got Virginia. So, unless we can go on the road and beat a team like Arkansas, we’re gonna get Virginia Tech and they’re gonna get Duke.”

