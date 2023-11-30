Johni Broome and stingy defense powers Auburn basketball past Virginia Tech

AUBURN — Sometime you've got to win a little ugly.

Auburn basketball came into Wednesday night's matchup with Virginia Tech averaging 82.4 points per game and shooting 36.1% from 3-point range, numbers that both ranked No. 4 in the SEC. Freshman Aden Holloway had particularly been a delight to watch, beginning his collegiate career by connecting on 42.9% of his triples.

Holloway, however, along with the majority of Auburn's roster, went cold against the Hokies (5-4). The first-year standout was held scoreless, and Tigers (5-1) not named Johni Broome or Chad Baker-Mazara combined for 29 points on 24.2% shooting. Auburn finished with a 12.5% mark from beyond the arc.

But Broome and Baker-Mazara, along with some lockdown defense from the entire team, pushed Auburn by Virginia Tech in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, 74-57. It's the fifth straight win for the Tigers, who remain undefeated in Neville Arena this season.

Thirteenth double-double for Johni Broome at Auburn basketball

Broome was the most consistent offensive option for Auburn, as he dropped 30 points on 57.9% shooting and yanked down 13 rebounds, securing his 13th double-double since transferring to the Plains two offseasons ago. He also added three rebounds and a steal.

The 30 points Broome dropped were the most he's ever had in an Auburn uniform.

Containing Virginia Tech's Lynn Kidd, Sean Pedulla

It wasn't just offensive impacts for Broome, either. The Auburn big man helped contain Lynn Kidd, who entered the game tied with Sean Pedulla as the leading scorer for the Hokies with 15.9 points per game. Kidd, who ended with six points, was held in check by both Broome and backup center Dylan Cardwell.

Each of Auburn's bigs had a moment in which they forced a miss from Kidd and imitated putting on a seatbelt, depicting how they were strapping him.

The going was worse for Pedulla, who finished with four points and missed all nine of his shots.

Turning the Hokies over

Virginia Tech turned the ball over 21 times, which is the most its had since giving it away 20 times against Gardner-Webb in November 2018.

What's next

Auburn will go on the road to take on Appalachian State on Sunday. The Mountaineers (5-2) have won four straight, with their most recent victory coming over East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

