Why did Michigan State make March Madness? NCAA committee chair weighs in on Spartans

Michigan State basketball was believed to be firmly on the March Madness bubble, but the Spartans can take a sigh of relief after making the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed on Sunday.

Michigan State (19-14) will face No. 8-seeded Mississippi State in the first round on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Shortly after the selection show, Charles McClelland, the NCAA's selection committee chair, explained why the Spartans earned a bid.

"It wasn't only the record, but it was the wins against Quad 1 teams, it was their strength of schedule and overall body of work as we continue to say," he said on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday. "We did take a notice of those losses, but they had some significant wins, they had some really big opportunities, and the matrix was there in order for Michigan (State) to be squarely into the tournament."

Michigan State is ranked No. 24 in the NCAA's NET rankings, and went 3-9 in Quad 1 games, 6-5 in Quad 2 and 10-0 combined in Quads 3 and 4. The Spartans defeated No. 3-seeded Baylor 88-64 in December and also holds a win over fellow No. 3 seed Illinois.

Why did Michigan State make the NCAA Tournament?

Here's the full clip of NCAA selection committee chair Charles McClelland's explanation on why the Spartans are in March Madness:

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Why did Michigan State make March Madness? NCAA committee chair weighs in