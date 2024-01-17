Why Daniel Sprong has been a 'remarkable fit' for Detroit Red Wings

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Daniel Sprong is one of the most productive players on the Detroit Red Wings, includinb one of the highest shot totals — and he has done it while seeing limited ice time.

Sprong has delivered an excellent return on the relatively low-risk investment the Wings made in him last summer, when general manager Steve Yzerman signed the 26-year-old Dutchman for one year at $2 million. Entering Wednesday, Sprong ranked fifth among Wings with 28 points — 11 of them goals — and his 101 shots ranked third.

"He's been a remarkable fit," coach Derek Lalonde said this week. "Last year we had trouble finding some of those goals and he’s really helped our depth find some of those goals.

"He's been a really good addition for us."

It certainly makes sense for the Wings to extend Sprong. He was a free agent last summer, despite recording career highs with 21 goals and 46 points in 66 games with the Seattle Kraken. His 0.65 points per game this season is close to the 0.69 he finished with in Seattle.

Sprong could get some looks among the top six forwards while Patrick Kane is sidelined by a lower-body injury —like Kane, Sprong shoots right, and is good at hanging on to the puck — which would mean more minutes. But so far, Sprong has done what he has done while getting his five-on-five minutes in the bottom six and being a power play regular.

"I did that last year, so it's something that’s continuing," Sprong said. "I'm just trying to make the most of my opportunities when I get a chance."

Sprong (6 feet, 195 pounds) has averaged a touch under 13 minutes per game, with about two minutes of that coming on power plays. (Comparatively the forwards in the top six group average 4-7 minutes more.) Sprong is hard nosed around the net and doesn't back down from physical engagement, but his best asset is what he can do when the puck is on his stick.

"His shot is one of the best I've seen," Alex DeBrincat said. "He’s been great for us. Whenever he is on the ice he is making stuff happen and I think that’s hard to do. He’s obviously got a great shot and he thinks the game well, and he’s huge for us."

Sprong showed off his skill set in the third period Sunday night in Toronto when he deked to his backhand. The goal pulled the Wings even with the Leafs at 2-2, helping spark their comeback.

"When he’s rolling like that, there are some games he just feels like he’s playing down hill," Lalonde said. "That’s what he’s done of late."

Sprong was born in Amsterdam but grew up in Montreal, which is where he figured out that his shot could be his path to the NHL.

"It's something I worked on growing up and always have. A lot of people started to put more emphasis on it when I got older and labeled me just a shooter, but there are other elements to my game that I work on, too."

