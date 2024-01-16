Detroit Red Wings game time vs. Tampa Bay Lightning moved because of Lions playoffs

With the Detroit Lions hosting their divisional-round NFL playoff game at Ford Field at 3 p.m. Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings' Sunday game has been moved to later in the evening.

The Wings were originally scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Lightning with a puck drop at 5:08 p.m., but the NHL on Tuesday changed that start time to 7 p.m.

The Wings overlapped with the Lions' playoff opener last Sunday, with a scheduled 7 p.m. puck drop against the Maple Leafs in Toronto — although that game was delayed nearly an hour due to travel issues for the Wings — while the Lions hosted the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Christian Fischer shoots against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Calvin de Haan and goaltender Jonas Johansson during first-period action on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

Moving the game to 7 p.m. means there isn't likely to be much overlap, unless the Lions game goes into overtime, but it does potentially put a squeeze on parking for Wings fans.

The other option would have been to move the game up. The Lightning play the Sabres in Buffalo, New York, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. NHL rules require a minimum of 22 hours between start times.

The Wings play the Hurricanes in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday night and are scheduled to practice Saturday. The game against the Lightning — an Atlantic Division rival with whom the Wings are neck-and-neck with in the standings — begins a five-game home stand for the Wings before the All-Star break in early February.

