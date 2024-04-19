Why Dallas Turner is the perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons

Former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner is one of the top defensive players in the 2024 NFL draft class. While the title of “best defensive player” in the class may be up for debate, experts seem to unanimously agree that Turner is destined to be a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

With the No. 8 pick in the draft, the Falcons are in a great position to land Turner.

After an offseason highlighted by signing quarterback Kirk Cousins, there’s plenty of attention on the offense, but not many are focused on the defensive side of the ball.

ESPN NFL draft experts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller put together a mock draft of sorts (subscription required) that names the draft prospect that best fits the team’s needs and which prospect gives the team the best value at that specific pick.

At No. 8 overall, both Reid and Miller agree that Turner is the player for Atlanta.

On Turner’s ability to fill a need for the team, Reid writes, “My top-ranked defensive player in the draft, Turner would give the Falcons a high-end starter off the edge. Atlanta was last in pass rush win rate (30.9%) and tied for 21st in sacks (42) last season, and Turner has immense upside.”

As for the value, Miller keeps it brief, writing, “Yeah, the Falcons have to get a pass-rusher in this draft, and considering Turner is my No. 7 overall player, this works out well. He had 10 sacks last season.”

Though Turner to the Falcons seems to be a lock, nothing is a guarantee when it comes to the draft. Wild trades can happen and teams can make surprisingly unexpected selections.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football players as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET in Detroit.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire