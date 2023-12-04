Central Florida will face Georgia Tech in Tampa's Gasparilla Bowl

The Central Florida Knights, who went 6-6 overall, 3-6 in their first season in the Big 12, will be going to a bowl game - but they won't be straying too far from their Orlando campus.

UCF accepted a bid on Sunday to the Gasparilla Bowl, which will be played in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Knights' opponent - the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who also finished 6-6, but were 5-3 in the ACC.The Knights had an up-and-down season, winning their first three games before losing five consecutive league games. They regrouped to win three of their final four and become bowl eligible. The Yellow Jackets won four of their final six ACC games to finish with a winning mark under first-year coach Brent Key, a former UCF offensive coordinator. They tied for fourth place in the ACC after being picked to finish 12th in a preseason poll.

Nov 25, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Cougars at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

UCF running back RJ Harvey ranks third in Big 12 rushing with 1,296 yards and 16 touchdowns. On defense, defensive end Tre’Mon Morris-Brash was second in the conference with 8.5 sacks, while linebacker Jason Johnson was second with 101 tackles.

Georgia Tech is led by quarterback Haynes King, who passed for 2,755 yards and 26 of his 35 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 648 yards. Senior defensive back Jaylon King ranks 16th nationally with four interceptions along with 68 tackles and eight pass breakups.

UCF is 6-8 in bowls and will be seeking its first win since topping Florida 29-17 in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

