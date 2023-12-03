UCF football superlatives: Which players earned offensive, defensive MVP accolades?

ORLANDO — Turbulent at times, promising on occasion, UCF's first Big 12 football season is in the books. All that awaits the Knights is a bowl game destination.

The Knights posted a 6-6 record, becoming the league's lone newcomer to achieve bowl eligibility. BYU, Cincinnati and Houston all finished under .500, with the latter firing head coach Dana Holgorsen over the weekend.

Preseason delusions of Big 12 championship grandeur quickly faded when the Knights lost each of their first five conference games. However, they rallied in the season's final month to close with three victories in their final four contests and snatch one of the 82 available bowl bids.

"It says all about our leaders and our players," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said during last Saturday's post-game press conference. "What keeps it together is that leadership and that closeness in that group. They deserve all the credit for getting us to this point, for giving us a chance.

"A lot of teams would have folded the tent. They would have had guys that went in the portal and already left, a lot of dissention. The new age of college football is a challenge when things go down the wrong way. Hats off to our players."

With several weeks separating UCF from its final game of 2023, let's look back and hand out some superlatives for its landmark campaign. Who were the top performers? Which win was most uplifting and which loss was most crushing? And who will form the foundation of the Knights' offense and defense going forward?

Offensive MVP: RJ Harvey

UCF's running back RJ Harvey (7) scores a touchdown against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation's best running back, Harvey has been nothing short of a workhorse for the Knights in Big 12 play.

He became the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since Greg McCrae in 2018, and reeled off five consecutive 100-yard games — the longest streak since Kevin Smith in 2007. That season, the former Detroit Lion finished eighth in Heisman voting.

Harvey ranked inside the top-10 nationally in both rushing yards (1,296) and rushing touchdowns (16). Due to missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL, Harvey has an additional year of eligibility, though he will weigh all options including declaring for the NFL draft.

Also considered: John Rhys Plumlee deserves a mention; the quarterback's meniscus injury came at an unfortunate time, and played a part in UCF's early Big 12 struggles. He made a big leap, per Pro Football Focus' analytics, setting new benchmarks in overall grade (88.5 out of 100) and passing grade (82.3). … Javon Baker ended the season as the Big 12's leading receiver with 966 yards, finishing second in yards per reception (22.5) and bringing in six touchdowns. … In a year where the Knights rolled out a new offensive line combination seemingly every week, Tylan Grable provided crucial stability at left tackle. He logged 800 snaps, second-most among offensive players, and posted an 82.6 grade in pass protection, per PFF.

Defensive MVP: Tre'Mon Morris-Brash

Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is sacked by UCF Knights defensive end Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (3) during the second quarter Sept. 30, 2023, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

One of the Big 12's most disruptive defenders, Morris-Brash led the conference in tackles for loss (18) and finished second in sacks (8½).

The fifth-year senior, who committed to the Knights during the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game, improved his sack total in every season and has started 26 of the team's last 27 games. Morris-Brash was chosen to the All-Big 12 first team, joining wide receiver Baker among the league's elite.

In addition to his pass-rushing exploits, Morris-Brash was one of the Knights' steadiest run defenders. His 77.4 grade in that department, per PFF, was the second-highest on the team.

Also considered: No one played more defensive snaps than linebacker Jason Johnson, and the co-captain posted one of the nation's top tackling grades (90.1) according to PFF. The two-year starter contributed a crucial pair of sacks in last Saturday's victory over Houston. … Corey Thornton blanketed some of the league's top receivers. He had as many interceptions (three) as touchdowns allowed in coverage, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 60.7 passer rating when throwing in his direction. … Described by Malzahn as a "force," redshirt sophomore Lee Hunter played more than 500 snaps at defensive tackle, producing 10½ TFLs, three sacks and a 77.1 PFF run defense grade.

Best Win: 45-3 vs. Oklahoma State, Nov. 11

Central Florida defensive back Braeden Marshall (4) celebrates after intercepting an Oklahoma State pass with linebacker Jason Johnson, left, and defensive back Nikai Martinez (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

When No. 15 Oklahoma State rolled into the Bounce House earlier this month, few outside the Knights' locker room gave them a chance to slow down Ollie Gordon II, the nation's leading rusher at the time. UCF set the tone early with two touchdowns and two takeaways in the first four offensive drives, and crushed the visiting Cowboys.

Harvey had a season-high 206 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Plumlee connected with Kobe Hudson for three more scores and Henderson had two of UCF's three picks against Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman.

Worst Loss: 36-35 vs. Baylor, Sept. 28

Dawson Pendergrass (35) of the Baylor Bears runs in a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the UCF Knights.

UCF was cruising toward a first Big 12 win in its debut league home game, blowing out Baylor 35-7 in the third quarter. And then disaster struck.

The visiting Bears closed the game with 29 unanswered points, and Colton Boomer's 59-yard field goal attempt fell short just before the buzzer.

Isaiah Hankins bookended Baylor's record-setting comeback with a pair of field goals. In between, Dawson Pendergrass rushed for a 6-yard score, Monaray Baldwin hauled in a 5-yard TD pass from Blake Shapen and Caden Jenkins returned a fumble 72 yards to the house.

The 28-point lead is the largest ever surrendered by UCF in its Division I football history, dating back to 1996.

Best Transfer Addition: Marcellus Marshall

Oklahoma's Ethan Downs (40) blocks against Marcellus Marshall (72) in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

Joining the Knights from Kent State via the NCAA's transfer portal, Marshall proved an invaluable commodity in an ever-shifting interior offensive line.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound junior started at three positions during the season — left guard, right guard and right tackle. He started 11 games, logged 757 snaps and graded favorably in run blocking (65.3) and pass blocking (79.3).

Also considered: Alabama transfer Amari Kight stabilized the right tackle spot and ended the year as the Knights' top-graded offensive lineman (73.5). … Jireh Wilson (East Carolina) and Decorian Patterson (Middle Tennessee) saw their roles expand in the secondary as the season wore on, and DeJordan Mask (Texas State) pulled off an acrobatic interception in the opening win against Kent State and played in six games before being lost to injury.

Best True Freshman: John Walker

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) has his pass blocked by Central Florida defensive tackle John Walker during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

Expected to make an impact from the outset, Walker flashed his consensus four-star potential throughout his first college campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder from nearby Kissimmee played in every game, registering 22 total tackles, five TFLs, a half-sack and a pass breakup. He earned his first career start against Kansas and totaled 363 snaps in a defensive tackle rotation that included Hunter, Ricky Barber, Matthew Alexander and others.

On3 Sports selected Walker to its True Freshman All-American Team. He was one of three Big 12 athletes honored, along with West Virginia running back Jahiem White and Texas linebacker Anthony Hill.

Also considered: Braeden Marshall blossomed into a starting-caliber nickelback, getting the nod against both Cincinnati and Houston, and snagging his first interception in the win over Oklahoma State. … Randy Pittman Jr. can safely be penciled in as UCF's starting tight end for 2024. He caught 19 balls for 215 yards and one touchdown and proved effective as a blocker, as well … Andrew Harris emerged as an important contributor on kickoff and punt returns, credited with three special teams tackles. Expect him to push for one of the linebacker spots with Johnson and Walter Yates set to depart.

Most Improved Player: Malachi Lawrence

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) battles with tackle Paul Rubelt during UCF's spring football game.

Recognized as a breakout player during spring camp, Lawrence popped on film with his pass-rushing traits.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound redshirt sophomore produced 7½ sacks and 10 tackles for loss, utilized primarily off the edge on passing downs. Lawrence's reps increased from 30 last fall to 341, per PFF, and he figures to become an every-down player in 2024 and beyond.

Lawrence earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention Wednesday when the league announced its postseason awards.

Also considered: Demari Henderson had a nose for the football and earned Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week honors for his three-takeaway performance against Oklahoma State. He started the Knights' last six games at safety alongside Nikai Martinez. … Jarrad Baker started two games in the slot in Xavier Townsend's absence and was one of the Knights' better core special teamers as well.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Superlatives, awards for debut Big 12 season