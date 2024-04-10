White Sox’s Yoán Moncada to miss 3-6 months with adductor strain

Moncada suffered the injury after he fell while trying to reach first on a ground ball during Tuesday's win.

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada is expected to miss the next 3-6 months after suffering a left adductor strain during Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Moncada suffered the injury after he fell while trying to reach first on a ground ball to third in the second inning of the White Sox's 7-5 win. As he approached first base, he suddenly collapsed and hit the dirt hard. He immediately started rolling around, clearly in significant pain, as he was called out.

Moncada was helped off the field, and the White Sox quickly ruled him out due to a left adductor strain.

Moncada had been dealing with minor soreness in his hip and groin area in recent days, though he had been playing through it. He hit a single and stole a base in the White Sox’s 4-0 loss to the Guardians on Monday.

The 28-year-old entered Tuesday with a .270 batting average and 10 hits so far this season, his eighth with the White Sox. He hit a single in the first inning for Chicago to kick off what ended up being a five-run inning for the Sox. Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, however, to help Cleveland cut into the deficit immediately.

Although the Guardians tied the game in the fourth on RBI singles from Steven Kwan and Jose Ramírez, Dominic Fletcher hit a two-RBI double in the eighth to push the White Sox to the two-run win (video above).

The White Sox entered Tuesday’s game with a 1-9 record. After dropping four straight to start the year, Chicago’s lone win of the season prior to Tuesday came against the Atlanta Braves on April 2. The White Sox had lost five straight, including a four-game sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals. Their seven runs Tuesday marked their highest-scoring game of the season.

The White Sox will wrap up their three-game series against the Guardians on Wednesday. They'll then return home for a three-game series against the Reds starting Friday.