White Sox Opening Day roster set. Who made the team to start the season

The White Sox Opening Day roster is set. On Wednesday the team announced who they’ll have in the clubhouse to start the season.

It’s worth noting that the White Sox will start the year with four starting pitchers and nine relievers, rather than the more typical five and eight split. That bullpen will include Michael Kopech, who the team announced will transition to relief work earlier this month. Given Friday’s off day after Opening Day on Thursday, the team will not need a fifth starter until the second week of the season so they can afford to wait to make that move.

Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar appeared destined to be the odd man out for the group when the team cut him last Friday. But two days later they re-signed Pillar to a major league contract.

Catcher Korey Lee was just recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday when the team placed Max Stassi on the 10-Day IL with left hip inflammation.

The White Sox start their season at home against the Tigers on Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

