Report: White Sox strike 1-year deal with free-agent pitcher MIke Clevinger

The White Sox dropped to 0-4 on the season Monday, marking their worst start since 2015

Mike Clevinger will return to the Chicago White Sox after all.

Clevinger struck a one-year deal to rejoin the White Sox on Monday after entering free agency this past offseason, according to multiple reports. Specifics of the deal are not yet known.

Clevinger signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the White Sox in November 2022. He was under investigation by the league at the time due to domestic violence allegations, and Major League Baseball announced last March that he was not going to face discipline. He ended up making 24 starts and held a 9-9 record with a 3.77 ERA last season with the Sox, who went 61-101 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Mike Clevinger is returning to the White Sox on a one-year deal this season. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Clevinger, 33, got his start in the league with the Cleveland Guardians in 2016. He spent five seasons with the team before he was traded to the San Diego Padres during the 2020 campaign. He underwent Tommy John surgery a few months later and ended up missing all of the 2021 season.

Clevinger holds a 60-39 record with a 3.45 ERA in 788 innings throughout his seven seasons in the league.

It’s unclear when Clevinger will make his debut with the White Sox. They fell to the Atlanta Braves 9-0 on Monday in a game shortened due to rain. That dropped them to 0-4 on the season, which marks their worst start since 2015. The White Sox will close out the three-game series with the Braves on Wednesday before leaving on a seven-game road trip starting Thursday in Kansas City.