White Sox call up Danny Mendick, activate John Brebbia in flurry of roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox made a flurry of roster moves prior to their game against the Minnesota Twins, including calling up infielder Danny Mendick and activating pitcher John Brebbia from the injured list.

To clear room for Mendick on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated infielder Zach Remillard for assignment.

The team also announced that pitcher Nick Nastrini and infielder Lenyn Sosa had been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Mendick has appeared in 19 games with the Charlotte Knights after returning to the White Sox organization. In just 60 at-bats he already has eight home runs and 20 RBI’s, slashing .317/.388/.817 for the Knights.

Brebbia has appeared in four games for the White Sox so far this season, with 2.2 innings of shutout work so far. He has one hit allowed and two walks to go along with a strikeout in those appearances.

Nastrini has started two games for the White Sox so far this season, giving up seven earned runs and walking seven batters in eight innings. He also has eight strikeouts to go along with his 7.88 ERA in those games.

Sosa has split time between Charlotte and Chicago this season. In 12 games with the White Sox, Sosa is batting .132 this season, with five hits and 13 strikeouts in 38 at-bats so far this season.

Remillard has five at-bats in two games for the White Sox this season, going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts in those plate appearances.

The White Sox will begin a series with the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

