Here’s Where You Can Score Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever Jersey Before Her First WNBA Game

Caitlin Clark isn’t just crushing records on the court — from being named Naismith National Player of the Year for the second year in a row, to guest starting on Saturday Night Live, now the newly-minted WNBA player’s basketball jersey is now topping the sales charts.

While it was no surprise after this year’s March Madness (which saw 28% more viewers than the 14.8 million viewers for the men’s matchup) that 22-year-old Clark was the first-round pick in in the WNBA draft. The University of Iowa star is taking to the court for the Indiana Fever, and according to Bleacher Report, Clark’s new No. 22 jersey sold out at Fanatics within an hour of the record-beating athlete being drafted to the team.

Clark leaves college basketball as the NCAA all-time scoring champion beating a 54-year record set by former LSU player Pete Maravich. No. 22 was also her college number, which was retired after the season concluded. “Obviously there’s a Championship pedigree there. What Lin Dunn (Fever coach) has done there is absolutely incredible. I can’t imagine a better place,” Caitlin shared with ESPN following the draft.

For all the Clark fans looking to celebrate this incredible milestone, her jersey is currently available for pre-order at Fanatics — but it might not be in stock for long. The deep blue Indiana Fever 2024 WNBA Draft jersey has a star patterned design, with the front of the jersey reading “Indiana,” and the back saying “Clark.” It currently retails for $99 and comes in XS to 2XL unisex sizing. But in the meantime, you can pre-order the basketball jersey on Fanatics.com here.

