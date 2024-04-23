Where will Penn State’s football players go in the 2024 NFL Draft? We debated 9 prospects

The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching and Penn State players should hear their names called across all three days of the event. The Nittany Lions have nearly double-digit players projected to go in the draft, putting them in position to have more players drafted than any other class of the James Franklin era, with the previous high being eight in 2022.

Let’s take a look at where we think nine former Nittany Lions will begin their NFL careers.

OT Olu Fashanu

Jon Sauber: New Orleans Saints, Round 1, Pick 14. Fashanu’s slip on boards has been curious. He’s gone from a likely top-10 pick to the third offensive tackle off the board in many mock drafts, but that could be to the Saints’ benefit. New Orleans is in dire need of pass protection and Fashanu should be able to start right away as Derek Carr’s blindside protector. There’s a chance in five years that we’re questioning why Fashanu fell outside of the top 10.

Josh Moyer: New Orleans Saints, Round 1, Pick 14. The Saints are almost certainly taking an offensive lineman with their first selection, so the bigger question here is where Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga and Alabama’s JC Latham fall on their draft board. Depending on how the draft shakes out, all three linemen could be a possibility at this spot — but I’m giving the nod to Fashanu and his pass-blocking ability.

Bret Pallotto: Las Vegas Raiders, Round 1, Pick 13. The All-American left tackle is in position to become the first Penn State offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round since 2007 when the Arizona Cardinals selected Levi Brown with the No. 5 pick. Fashanu’s final season as a Nittany Lion wasn’t as dominant as evaluators hoped to see, but the upside is still there.

Offensive lineman Olu Fashanu runs position drills for NFL scouts at Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday, March 15, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

EDGE Chop Robinson

Sauber: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 1, Pick 26. The Buccaneers will likely continue blitzing at a high rate as long as Todd Bowles is the team’s head coach, and adding an elite pass rusher will only help those extra defenders rushing the passer. Robinson has an elite first step — arguably the best in the draft class — and will be able to contribute right away off the edge. He could be a defensive weapon that Bowles could like up in different spots, much like Manny Diaz did at Penn State.

Moyer: Detroit Lions, Round 1, Pick 29. Robinson’s first step, combined with his elite testing numbers at the NFL Combine, should keep him in the first round. I can’t see him going in the top 20, not with the remaining talent at other positions, but his ceiling is going to entice a few teams. And Detroit seems to make sense, considering it mainly just has short-term options opposite Aidan Hutchinson right now.

Pallotto: Los Angeles Rams, Round 1, Pick 19. Should the edge rusher go in the first round, it would only be the second time in two decades that Penn State had two first-round picks in the same draft. A selection in the teens is higher than most have Robinson projected to go, but his explosion and speed could help him creep up the draft board.

Defensive end Chop Robinson runs the 3 cone drill during Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday, March 15, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

EDGE Adisa Isaac

Sauber: Los Angeles Rams, Round 2, Pick 52. The Rams found a gem in Kobie Turner at defensive tackle last season and will need to find some more pass rushing help along the edge. Aaron Donald’s retirement makes adding more rushing help paramount, even if it doesn’t come on the interior. Isaac could come in right away and contribute as an edge rusher thanks to his size and athleticism.

Moyer: Houston Texans, Round 3, Pick 86. The All-Big Ten defender improved his draft stock this past year, and he’s a consensus second- or third-round pick. The Texans don’t have an immediate need for an EDGE, not with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, but they hosted a top-30 visit with Isaac — and the value here might be too good to pass up.

Pallotto: Indianapolis Colts, Round 3, Pick 82. The Colts were fifth in the league last year in sacks, but their top three edge rushers are in limbo over the next two years. This pick would give Isaac more time to put on weight and develop into his potential.

Defensive end Adisa Isaac runs position drills for NFL scouts at Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday, March 15, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

TE Theo Johnson

Sauber: New York Giants, Round 3, Pick 70. The Giants are in bad shape when it comes to offensive weapons, but that may be most true at tight end where starter Darren Waller is considering retirement. Even if he decides to stick it out for another year, Johnson could come in as a backup before being an ideal replacement in 2025 as a receiving threat who can be both a big play option and safety valve for whoever is starting at quarterback for New York.

Moyer: Seattle Seahawks, Round 4, Pick 102. Former Seahawks QB and current Fox analyst Brock Huard referred to the athletic Johnson as a “creature” and a “difference maker,” saying Seattle should be interested in the tight end. I tend to agree. Seattle lost two tight ends this offseason and hosted Johnson for a top-30 visit. Backup TE Pharaoh Brown is on a one-year contract — and starter Noah Fant has two years left — so Seattle should be targeting a tight end on Day 3.

Pallotto: Washington Commanders, Round 3, Pick 100. Johnson’s pre-draft test results put him in the top 10 athletically among tight ends since 1987. An assault charge from April 2023 won’t help. In the NFL, though, talent almost always wins out.

Tight end Theo Johnson runs a drill with an NFL scout during Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday, March 15, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

IOL Hunter Nourzad

Sauber: Philadelphia Eagles, Round 4, Pick 120. Few teams value the offensive line quite like the Philadelphia Eagles and Nourzad brings the intelligence and versatility that could lead general manager Howie Roseman to taking him in the fourth round. Nourzad could come in and compete with Tyler Steen for the starting right guard job. While it would be a stretch for him to win it, he’d still have a chance to make the active roster because he can play all three interior spots.

Moyer: Buffalo Bills, Round 4, Pick 133. Nourzad’s versatility intrigues a lot of teams, and it wouldn’t surprise me if a GM decided to take an earlier flier on him. That being said, Buffalo is looking to build its depth along the interior of the offensive line — and it’s had a successful history with Penn Staters. Connor McGovern should start at center for Buffalo this year, and Ryan Bates was just traded to Chicago. Nourzad would feel right at home.

Pallotto: Buffalo Bills, Round 4, Pick 133. The Bills have more pressing needs, but depth on its interior offensive line could be addressed. One of the final picks in the fourth round is a good place to do it.

Offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad talks to NFL scouts during Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday, March 15, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

OT Caedan Wallace

Sauber: Baltimore Ravens, Round 4, Pick 130. Wallace has seen his stock rise throughout the draft process and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he sneaks into the third round. That being said, smart money is still on him going early on Day 3, with his versatility and length leading to a team taking him. Baltimore has one starting tackle right now in Ronnie Stanley, and Wallace could come in as depth with the chance to be more if he develops early on.

Moyer: Kansas City Chiefs, Round 5, Pick 159. Both the 49ers and Chiefs have reportedly hosted Wallace for top-30 visits so, unsurprisingly, both teams are most often mocked as Wallace’s likely landing spots. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him drafted earlier — Wallace has the ability to play most spots on the line — as he’s one of the Nittany Lions’ biggest offensive wild cards on draft day.

Pallotto: Baltimore Ravens, Round 5, Pick 165. Wallace projects as an eventual starter, perhaps at either tackle or guard. His experience — he played in games across five seasons — will help.

Penn State offensive linemen Caedan Wallace and Sal Wormley stop Michigan defense during the game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

CB Kalen King

Sauber: Los Angeles Chargers, Round 5, Pick 140. King has seen his stock plummet from first rounder to possible late round pick in less than a year. While he may fall until the seventh round, my guess is somebody takes the chance earlier based on his 2022 film. Jim Harbaugh saw King up close in the Big Ten and may see some of the upside in taking a shot on him.

Moyer: New York Giants, Round 4, Pick 107. If you would’ve asked about his projected landing spot at this time last year, you would’ve gotten a very — very — different answer. King went from probable Day 1 or Day 2 pick to almost certainly a Day 3 selection after a 2023 campaign that ended with two pass deflections and no interceptions. A subpar NFL combine didn’t help matters. Still, some team is going to bank on the potential he flashed during the 2022 season. King could be a memorable sleeper in this draft.

Pallotto: Atlanta Falcons, Round 6, Pick 197. King may be best suited to spend some time developing on a practice squad, looking to reclaim some of his 2022 form.

Cornerback Kalen King shows off his skills during Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday, March 15, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

LB Curtis Jacobs

Sauber: Washington Commanders, Round 5, Pick 152. Jacobs has a chance to go as early as the fourth round, but I think the sheer number of linebackers in the class — with the best ones only going in the second round — will push him down another round. This would be a solid landing spot for Jacobs with the Commanders having their starters likely locked in, but needing depth behind them in head coach Dan Quinn’s defense.

Moyer: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 6, Pick 220. Jacobs did an informal interview with Tampa Bay at the NFL Combine, so there’s at least a semblance of interest here. Jacobs would have to prove he can contribute to special teams and/or provide depth to latch on to the roster.

Pallotto: Tennessee Titans, Round 5, Pick 146. A three-year starter with solid production, Jacobs has adequate size and good explosiveness that could give him a chance for growth in Nashville.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs runs a skill test during Penn State’s Pro Day on Friday, March 15, 2024 in Holuba Hall.

CB Johnny Dixon

Sauber: Undrafted. This one is a tough call but Dixon suffering an injury during the draft process and having less than ideal arm length is enough to knock him out of the draft all together. That being said, there’s still enough to like Dixon in the sixth or seventh round and take him because of how competitive he is in man coverage.

Moyer: San Francisco 49ers, Round 7, Pick 251. Dixon is widely seen as a sixth- or seventh-round pick, and I see him going later rather than sooner. He’ll need to prove his value on special teams to stick on an NFL roster.

Pallotto: Carolina Panthers, Round 7, Pick 240. His Senior Bowl injury cast a black cloud in the build up to the draft. But with OK cover skills, Dixon should still find his way onto a roster whether through the draft or an undrafted free agent.

Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon celebrates stopping Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt during the game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Will anyone else be picked?

Sauber: Daequan Hardy. Hardy is going to bring value on special teams as a gunner and returner, but is a good enough corner that he should hear his name called in the seventh round.

Moyer: Hardy will absolutely get drafted — but not because of his coverage ability. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently noted that the new kickoff rule should influence some teams’ draft-day decisions, and Hardy is poised to benefit in a big way. In fact, the Washington Post specifically listed Hardy last week when discussing a half-dozen prospects that should benefit from the new rule that will more often put the ball in the returners’ hands. I think Hardy will go before Dixon.

Pallotto: No. Hardy will have to work hard to shed the special teams label. Still, that may be enough to land him a contract after the draft.