Where each Pac-12 team stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank
The latest USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank dropped earlier this week and there were a few surprises in Colorado’s home conference. Both Stanford and UCLA received some strong love while the Buffs and Arizona Wildcats remained at the bottom.
Looking at last year, the Pac-12 had a clearcut best team in Utah when the season wrapped, although it was Oregon’s conference to take until its eventual downfall. We also saw encouraging seasons from Washington State, Oregon State and UCLA, with all three making bowl games.
But a lot has changed in the Pac-12 in recent months. USC, Oregon and Washington all have new head coaches, and the transfer portal has allowed several top-tier players to shake up the power structure.
Take a look at where all 12 members of the Conference of Champions ranked:
No. 7: Utah
No. 17: Oregon
No. 20: UCLA
No. 47: Stanford
No. 51: USC
No. 53: Washington
No. 77: Oregon State
No. 82: California
No. 88: Arizona State
No. 95: Washington State
No. 108: Arizona
No. 113: Colorado
