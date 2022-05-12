Where each Pac-12 team stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank

The latest USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank dropped earlier this week and there were a few surprises in Colorado’s home conference. Both Stanford and UCLA received some strong love while the Buffs and Arizona Wildcats remained at the bottom.

Looking at last year, the Pac-12 had a clearcut best team in Utah when the season wrapped, although it was Oregon’s conference to take until its eventual downfall. We also saw encouraging seasons from Washington State, Oregon State and UCLA, with all three making bowl games.

But a lot has changed in the Pac-12 in recent months. USC, Oregon and Washington all have new head coaches, and the transfer portal has allowed several top-tier players to shake up the power structure.

Take a look at where all 12 members of the Conference of Champions ranked:

No. 7: Utah

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17: Oregon

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20: UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 47: Stanford

David Shaw

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 51: USC

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

No. 53: Washington

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

No. 77: Oregon State

AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

No. 82: California

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 88: Arizona State

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

No. 95: Washington State

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

No. 108: Arizona

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

No. 113: Colorado

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

