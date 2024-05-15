Where are Ohio State's two 2024 signees in the final 247Sports rankings?

Ohio State’s two-man 2024 recruiting class features one four-star prospect and one three-star prospect in the final 247Sports.com rankings.

John “Juni” Mobley finishes as the No. 43 national recruit after playing for Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy. In his lone season with the program, Mobley averaged 21.5 points, 5.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while leading the Tigers to a 17-7 record and the No. 8 national ranking.

The 6-3, 180-pound guard is the top prospect from Utah and the No. 6 point guard in the nation according to the rankings. He also earned a superlative from the website, which named him “The Sniper” of the class.

“The baby-faced assassin has an effortless stroke with seemingly limitless range from three,” Travis Branham wrote. “He drills jumpers off catch and pull. And if you give him any space within 25-feet of the rim, he's letting it fly. On the EYBL last summer, Mobley hit 56-135 (41.5%) shots from 3 in 23 games played, averaging 2.4 makes on 5.9 attempts a game.”

Colin White, Ohio’s Mr. Basketball as a senior, joins Mobley in the class. A 6-6, 180-pound forward from Ottawa-Glandorf, White earned first-team all-state honors as a junior and a senior. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 126 national prospect, the No. 28 small forward in the country and the No. 4 player from Ohio.

Mar 22, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; On the final play of the game, Harvest Prep forward Ephraim Campbell (35) disrupts the inbound pass to Ottawa-Glandorf guard Colin White (22) during the second half of the OHSAA Div. III boys basketball state semifinal at University of Dayton Arena. Harvest Prep won 61-59.

In an era where teams are prioritizing the transfer portal ahead of prep recruiting, the two-man class is rated No. 46 nationally and ninth in the Big Ten behind Rutgers (No. 4), Purdue (11), Michigan State (15), Penn State (22), USC (29), Washington (34), UCLA (36) and Maryland (41). It's the smallest freshman class signed by the Buckeyes since Malaki Branham and Kalen Etzler signed in 2021.

Both players committed to Ohio State with Chris Holtmann as coach and re-affirmed their commitments after Jake Diebler was named coach.

